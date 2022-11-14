BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.12M. BTCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.01, offering almost -4115.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19. We note from BIT Mining Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Instantly BTCM has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2350 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.92% year-to-date, but still down -13.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) is -25.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.74 day(s).

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.90%. BIT Mining Limited earnings are expected to increase by -53.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.75% per year for the next five years.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 17.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.51% of BIT Mining Limited shares, and 15.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.24%. BIT Mining Limited stock is held by 36 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.87% of the shares, which is about 5.15 million shares worth $0.97 million.

SC China Holding Ltd, with 3.31% or 3.5 million shares worth $0.66 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Digital Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.22 million shares worth $0.23 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Digital Revolution ETF held roughly 47707.0 shares worth around $9026.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.