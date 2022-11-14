Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.95, and it changed around $0.83 or 2.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.62B. ATHM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.89, offering almost -32.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.8% since then. We note from Autohome Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 541.82K.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) trade information

Instantly ATHM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.00 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.17% year-to-date, but still down -6.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is 2.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.94 day(s).

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) estimates and forecasts

Autohome Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.94 percent over the past six months and at a -28.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $251.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Autohome Inc. to make $268.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.20%. Autohome Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -39.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.15% per year for the next five years.

ATHM Dividends

Autohome Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.53. It is important to note, however, that the 1.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Autohome Inc. shares, and 53.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.63%. Autohome Inc. stock is held by 349 institutions, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.56% of the shares, which is about 9.49 million shares worth $373.19 million.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, with 4.68% or 5.88 million shares worth $169.03 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.76 million shares worth $147.69 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $101.83 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.