Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 34.08 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) were traded, and its beta was 3.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around $0.22 or 16.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $531.71M. ACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.69, offering almost -467.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.95% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.91 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended ACB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6200 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.72% year-to-date, but still up 16.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is 37.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACB is forecast to be at a low of $1.09 and a high of $2.26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.13 percent over the past six months and at a 79.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 73.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. to make $43.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.50%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, and 23.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.74%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is held by 317 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.50% of the shares, which is about 10.53 million shares worth $13.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.37% or 7.12 million shares worth $9.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.53 million shares worth $13.9 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $3.78 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.