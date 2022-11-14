Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been traded, and its beta is 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $114.45, and it changed around -$17.52 or -13.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.52B. ASND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $159.08, offering almost -39.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.19% since then. We note from Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 443.25K.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ASND as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ascendis Pharma A/S is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) trade information

Instantly ASND has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 134.52 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.90% year-to-date, but still up 11.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is 17.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 24.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $153.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASND is forecast to be at a low of $96.33 and a high of $186.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) estimates and forecasts

Ascendis Pharma A/S share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.77 percent over the past six months and at a -9.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.10%. Ascendis Pharma A/S earnings are expected to increase by 15.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.14% per year for the next five years.

ASND Dividends

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares, and 116.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.91%. Ascendis Pharma A/S stock is held by 232 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.27% of the shares, which is about 7.57 million shares worth $856.69 million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with 12.54% or 7.15 million shares worth $809.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan Mid-Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.37 million shares worth $155.54 million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $124.16 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.