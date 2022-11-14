Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.06 million shares of the Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $132.73, and it changed around $4.18 or 3.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.80B. ANET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $148.57, offering almost -11.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.86% since then. We note from Arista Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) trade information

Instantly ANET has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 133.26 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.57% year-to-date, but still down -1.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is 23.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) estimates and forecasts

Arista Networks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.32 percent over the past six months and at a 50.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Arista Networks Inc. to make $1.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $824.46 million and $877.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.30%. Arista Networks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 31.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.21% per year for the next five years.

ANET Dividends

Arista Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.38% of Arista Networks Inc. shares, and 66.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.56%. Arista Networks Inc. stock is held by 1,152 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.42% of the shares, which is about 25.74 million shares worth $3.41 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.79% or 17.7 million shares worth $2.35 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.81 million shares worth $903.0 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.32 million shares worth around $705.38 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.