An Analysis Of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.25 million shares of the Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.20M. SYTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.20, offering almost -5438.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1350 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.49% year-to-date, but still down -1.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is -13.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYTA is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $0.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -284.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Siyata Mobile Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.50 percent over the past six months and at a 83.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -39.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Siyata Mobile Inc. to make $4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.12% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares, and 6.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.27%. Siyata Mobile Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.30% of the shares, which is about 0.65 million shares worth $0.71 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.22% or 33055.0 shares worth $36029.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19350.0 shares worth $21091.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares.