An Analysis Of Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.75 million shares of the Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around -$0.05 or -4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.30M. ZEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.71, offering almost -715.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.56% since then. We note from Lightning eMotors Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 667.21K.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

Instantly ZEV has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.20% year-to-date, but still down -15.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) is -16.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.08 day(s).

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

Lightning eMotors Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.85 percent over the past six months and at a 89.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -221.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Lightning eMotors Inc. to make $20.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.26 million and $4.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 391.80%.

ZEV Dividends

Lightning eMotors Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.57% of Lightning eMotors Inc. shares, and 20.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.76%. Lightning eMotors Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.70% of the shares, which is about 4.31 million shares worth $11.94 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.74% or 2.07 million shares worth $5.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.1 million shares worth $4.81 million, making up 4.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $3.95 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.