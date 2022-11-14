Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around $0.23 or 25.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.41M. AGFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $235.50, offering almost -20557.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.58% since then. We note from Agrify Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Instantly AGFY has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -98.76% year-to-date, but still down -14.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) is -87.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Agrify Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -95.84 percent over the past six months and at a -426.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Agrify Corporation to make $13.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.69 million and $25.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.70%.

Agrify Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -59.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.25% of Agrify Corporation shares, and 27.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.19%. Agrify Corporation stock is held by 50 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.64% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $3.36 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.42% or 0.11 million shares worth $2.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $3.29 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF held roughly 90811.0 shares worth around $1.79 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.