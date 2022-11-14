Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $373.89, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.81B. ABMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $381.99, offering almost -2.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $219.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.2% since then. We note from Abiomed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 650.35K.

Abiomed Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ABMD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Abiomed Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter.

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) trade information

Instantly ABMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.03% on intraday trading today. The rise to weekly highs of 377.31 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.91%. We can see from the shorts that 1.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $368.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABMD is forecast to be at a low of $300.00 and a high of $392.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) estimates and forecasts

Abiomed Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 47.15 percent over the past six months and at a 6.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $273.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Abiomed Inc. to make $294.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.60%. Abiomed Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -39.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.35% per year for the next five years.

ABMD Dividends

Abiomed Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 06.

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.01% of Abiomed Inc. shares, and 95.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.15%. Abiomed Inc. stock is held by 787 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.92% of the shares, which is about 4.98 million shares worth $1.23 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.93% or 4.53 million shares worth $1.12 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.28 million shares worth $315.76 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $330.64 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.