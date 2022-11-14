360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) were traded, and its beta was 0.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.58, and it changed around $0.98 or 7.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11B. QFIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.49, offering almost -95.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.05% since then. We note from 360 DigiTech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 895.36K.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Instantly QFIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.98 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.42% year-to-date, but still up 16.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is 1.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

360 DigiTech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.54 percent over the past six months and at a -33.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -43.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $603.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 199.00%.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 4.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.59% of 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, and 70.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.02%. 360 DigiTech Inc. stock is held by 256 institutions, with Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.70% of the shares, which is about 11.72 million shares worth $170.82 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 8.14% or 10.96 million shares worth $159.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.68 million shares worth $53.62 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $26.35 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.