10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 2.76 million shares of the 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.30, and it changed around $3.48 or 9.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.33B. TXG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $173.97, offering almost -321.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.35% since then. We note from 10x Genomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

10x Genomics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TXG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. 10x Genomics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

Instantly TXG has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.96 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.27% year-to-date, but still up 29.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is 50.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TXG is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

10x Genomics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.29 percent over the past six months and at a -203.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -206.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -118.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $129.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect 10x Genomics Inc. to make $150.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $122.62 million and $143.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.10%.

TXG Dividends

10x Genomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.46% of 10x Genomics Inc. shares, and 93.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.12%. 10x Genomics Inc. stock is held by 392 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.36% of the shares, which is about 8.9 million shares worth $402.58 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 8.88% or 8.44 million shares worth $240.47 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.22 million shares worth $91.7 million, making up 3.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $112.92 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.