Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s traded shares stood at 46.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.12, to imply an increase of 3.23% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The AUY share’s 52-week high remains $6.40, putting it -25.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.70. The company has a valuation of $4.91B, with an average of 41.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

After registering a 3.23% upside in the last session, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.23 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.70%, and 10.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.33%. Short interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) saw shorts transact 32.96 million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yamana Gold Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares are 4.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.63% against -4.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before falling -44.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $463.49 million.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yamana Gold Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 2.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Yamana Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.70% of the shares at 60.93% float percentage. In total, 60.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 112.76 million shares (or 11.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $524.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.75 million shares, or about 3.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $147.63 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 49.31 million shares. This is just over 5.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $223.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40.15 million, or 4.18% of the shares, all valued at about 181.9 million.