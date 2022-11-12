Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Down -19.98% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $135.33, to imply an increase of 5.14% or $6.62 in intraday trading. The WSM share’s 52-week high remains $223.32, putting it -65.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $101.58. The company has a valuation of $8.96B, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give WSM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.67.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) trade information

After registering a 5.14% upside in the last session, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 136.20 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 5.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.60%, and 10.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.98%. Short interest in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) saw shorts transact 11.34 million shares and set a 9.37 days time to cover.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Williams-Sonoma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) shares are 7.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.26% against -4.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.50% this quarter before jumping 3.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $2.14 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.6 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 71.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

WSM Dividends

Williams-Sonoma Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 16 and November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Williams-Sonoma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.12, with the share yield ticking at 2.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s Major holders

Williams-Sonoma Inc. insiders hold 1.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.82% of the shares at 108.12% float percentage. In total, 106.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.44 million shares (or 11.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $825.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.1 million shares, or about 10.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $788.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.06 million shares. This is just over 3.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $228.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.0 million, or 3.00% of the shares, all valued at about 235.86 million.