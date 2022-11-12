Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR): How Can A Stock Be Down -34.68% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.35, to imply a decrease of -0.29% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The VIR share’s 52-week high remains $58.00, putting it -112.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.05. The company has a valuation of $3.54B, with an average of 1.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

After registering a -0.29% downside in the last session, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.01 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.59%, and 27.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.68%. Short interest in Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw shorts transact 4.22 million shares and set a 3.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.25, implying an increase of 28.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $67.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIR has been trading -144.97% off suggested target high and 34.19% from its likely low.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vir Biotechnology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) shares are 20.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.83% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -122.00% this quarter before falling -119.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $178.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $103.62 million and $812.75 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 72.00% before dropping -92.10% in the following quarter.

VIR Dividends

Vir Biotechnology Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vir Biotechnology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

Vir Biotechnology Inc. insiders hold 13.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.78% of the shares at 87.70% float percentage. In total, 75.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 22.22 million shares (or 16.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $565.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.81 million shares, or about 9.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $326.31 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.51 million shares. This is just over 4.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $106.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.37 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 64.97 million.