Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) Has Fallen -34.89% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s traded shares stood at 63.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.45, to imply an increase of 11.55% or $1.6 in intraday trading. The VALE share’s 52-week high remains $20.84, putting it -34.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.92. The company has a valuation of $71.26B, with an average of 52.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 42.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

After registering a 11.55% upside in the last session, Vale S.A. (VALE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.53 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 11.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.37%, and 13.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.58%. Short interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) saw shorts transact 54.56 million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.71, implying an increase of 7.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VALE has been trading -42.39% off suggested target high and 22.33% from its likely low.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vale S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vale S.A. (VALE) shares are 2.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -45.56% against -44.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -39.60% this quarter before falling -36.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $11.76 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.04 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.5 billion and $11.59 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.90% before dropping -22.00% in the following quarter.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vale S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.41, with the share yield ticking at 9.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Vale S.A. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.05% of the shares at 22.05% float percentage. In total, 22.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 144.15 million shares (or 3.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 132.73 million shares, or about 2.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.94 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vale S.A. (VALE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 64.62 million shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $860.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52.11 million, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about 694.16 million.