Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Shares Fall :-881.1% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares stood at 9.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.84, to imply an increase of 4.87% or $1.34 in intraday trading. The TCOM share’s 52-week high remains $31.41, putting it -8.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.29. The company has a valuation of $16.53B, with an average of 6.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCOM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

After registering a 4.87% upside in the last session, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.14 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 4.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.00%, and 18.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.14%. Short interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw shorts transact 11.36 million shares and set a 1.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $231.35, implying an increase of 87.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $191.20 and $282.95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCOM has been trading -881.1% off suggested target high and -562.97% from its likely low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trip.com Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares are 38.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -54.55% against 18.50%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited has its next earnings report out between December 13 and December 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trip.com Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.51% of the shares at 54.51% float percentage. In total, 54.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 27.16 million shares (or 4.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $783.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 26.67 million shares, or about 4.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $769.02 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 10.48 million shares. This is just over 1.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $302.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.47 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 215.35 million.