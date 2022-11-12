This Week’s 8.75% Gain In Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Taught Us Something New

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $151.05, to imply an increase of 3.33% or $4.87 in intraday trading. The BURL share’s 52-week high remains $304.17, putting it -101.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $106.47. The company has a valuation of $10.10B, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BURL a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.52.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) trade information

After registering a 3.33% upside in the last session, Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 153.38 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.75%, and 31.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.18%. Short interest in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) saw shorts transact 4.26 million shares and set a 3.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $171.17, implying an increase of 11.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $100.00 and $200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BURL has been trading -32.41% off suggested target high and 33.8% from its likely low.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Burlington Stores Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) shares are -12.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -52.56% against -4.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -61.80% this quarter before jumping 4.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $2.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.59 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 282.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.30% annually.

BURL Dividends

Burlington Stores Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Burlington Stores Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s Major holders

Burlington Stores Inc. insiders hold 0.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 116.62% of the shares at 117.04% float percentage. In total, 116.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.71 million shares (or 14.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.32 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.89 million shares, or about 8.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $803.01 million.

We also have Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Amcap Fund holds roughly 5.29 million shares. This is just over 8.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $591.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.98 million, or 4.55% of the shares, all valued at about 333.66 million.