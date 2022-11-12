There Has Been A -1.35% Decline For PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF). So What’s Next?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s traded shares stood at 2.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.05, to imply a decrease of -1.35% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The PBF share’s 52-week high remains $49.00, putting it -6.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.58. The company has a valuation of $5.36B, with an average of 2.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

After registering a -1.35% downside in the last session, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.80 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.28%, and 8.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 255.05%. Short interest in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) saw shorts transact 11.2 million shares and set a 3.54 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PBF Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares are 51.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,008.00% against 38.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 229.70% this quarter before jumping 448.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $9.51 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.67 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.24 billion and $8.24 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.30% before jumping 17.40% in the following quarter.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PBF Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 1.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

PBF Energy Inc. insiders hold 10.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.92% of the shares at 101.62% float percentage. In total, 90.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.67 million shares (or 13.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $483.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.46 million shares, or about 10.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $361.56 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7.82 million shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $275.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.02 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 87.52 million.