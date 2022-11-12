SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s traded shares stood at 2.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.29, to imply an increase of 10.77% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The SLGC share’s 52-week high remains $14.09, putting it -328.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.62. The company has a valuation of $628.95M, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

After registering a 10.77% upside in the last session, SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.36 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 10.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.30%, and 14.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.74%. Short interest in SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) saw shorts transact 10.18 million shares and set a 7.66 days time to cover.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SomaLogic Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) shares are -39.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.93% against 14.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $20.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.82 million.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SomaLogic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

SomaLogic Inc. insiders hold 13.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.80% of the shares at 81.04% float percentage. In total, 69.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Casdin Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.39 million shares (or 6.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 11.02 million shares, or about 6.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $31.95 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 9.45 million shares. This is just over 5.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.04 million, or 2.20% of the shares, all valued at about 18.25 million.