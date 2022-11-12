Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) After -10.62% Decline From High?

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.57, to imply a decrease of -3.96% or -$0.89 in intraday trading. The KDNY share’s 52-week high remains $23.86, putting it -10.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.16. The company has a valuation of $1.34B, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 575.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KDNY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.64.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) trade information

After registering a -3.96% downside in the last session, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.39 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -3.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.78%, and 8.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.25%. Short interest in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw shorts transact 2.57 million shares and set a 4.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.50, implying an increase of 39.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $51.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KDNY has been trading -136.44% off suggested target high and -29.81% from its likely low.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chinook Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) shares are 54.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.75% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.20% this quarter before falling -578.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -93.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $100k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $110k.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 63.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.00% annually.

KDNY Dividends

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chinook Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s Major holders

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 2.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.94% of the shares at 97.28% float percentage. In total, 94.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Samsara BioCapital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.16 million shares (or 9.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. with 3.6 million shares, or about 6.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $62.88 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.55 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about 25.24 million.