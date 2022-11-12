Should Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Rally After -11.04% Drop From High?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s traded shares stood at 26.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.99, to imply an increase of 2.05% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ABEV share’s 52-week high remains $3.32, putting it -11.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.42. The company has a valuation of $47.54B, with an average of 34.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

After registering a 2.05% upside in the last session, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.22 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 2.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.72%, and 5.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.79%. Short interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw shorts transact 32.72 million shares and set a 1.02 days time to cover.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ambev S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares are 4.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.67% against 0.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.62 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.73 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.94 billion and $3.53 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.20% before jumping 5.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 11.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.10% annually.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ambev S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 6.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Ambev S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.80% of the shares at 17.80% float percentage. In total, 17.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 279.09 million shares (or 1.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $700.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harding Loevner LLC with 131.68 million shares, or about 0.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $330.52 million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 135.88 million shares. This is just over 0.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $383.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 73.28 million, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about 206.66 million.