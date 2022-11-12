Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Drops -58.3% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.90, to imply an increase of 6.99% or $3.85 in intraday trading. The PCOR share’s 52-week high remains $93.24, putting it -58.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.00. The company has a valuation of $8.17B, with an average of 0.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 892.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PCOR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) trade information

After registering a 6.99% upside in the last session, Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 59.87 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 6.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.62%, and 17.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.35%. Short interest in Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) saw shorts transact 5.98 million shares and set a 5.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.15, implying an increase of 12.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $74.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PCOR has been trading -25.64% off suggested target high and 6.62% from its likely low.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Procore Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) shares are 24.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -60.00% against 14.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -240.00% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $175.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $185.77 million.

PCOR Dividends

Procore Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Procore Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)’s Major holders

Procore Technologies Inc. insiders hold 12.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.68% of the shares at 92.94% float percentage. In total, 81.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ICONIQ Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 45.56 million shares (or 33.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.07 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deer Management Co. LLC with 11.39 million shares, or about 8.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $517.2 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 4.7 million shares. This is just over 3.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $213.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.99 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 90.46 million.