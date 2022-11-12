Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Fell -245.58% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s traded shares stood at 2.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.82, to imply an increase of 1.61% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The OLO share’s 52-week high remains $30.48, putting it -245.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.16. The company has a valuation of $1.39B, with an average of 1.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

After registering a 1.61% upside in the last session, Olo Inc. (OLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.55 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 1.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.98%, and 10.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.62%. Short interest in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw shorts transact 10.22 million shares and set a 8.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.92, implying an increase of 11.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.50 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OLO has been trading -36.05% off suggested target high and 3.63% from its likely low.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Olo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Olo Inc. (OLO) shares are -25.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -66.67% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.70% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $46.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $48.09 million.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Olo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Olo Inc. insiders hold 3.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.76% of the shares at 103.23% float percentage. In total, 99.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raine Capital Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 32.63 million shares (or 35.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $322.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Capital Management, LLC with 11.28 million shares, or about 12.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $111.29 million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Olo Inc. (OLO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 6.0 million shares. This is just over 6.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.95 million, or 4.33% of the shares, all valued at about 42.31 million.