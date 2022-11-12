NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Has Recovered 33.77% So Far, But Another -112.21% Loss Is Possible.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s traded shares stood at 65.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $163.27, to imply an increase of 3.66% or $5.77 in intraday trading. The NVDA share’s 52-week high remains $346.47, putting it -112.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $108.13. The company has a valuation of $405.16B, with an average of 53.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 58.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 42 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NVDA a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.7.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

After registering a 3.66% upside in the last session, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 163.89 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 3.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.34%, and 36.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.49%. Short interest in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw shorts transact 32.87 million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $188.10, implying an increase of 13.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $110.00 and $320.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVDA has been trading -95.99% off suggested target high and 32.63% from its likely low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NVIDIA Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares are -7.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.07% against -20.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.20% this quarter before falling -41.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $5.8 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.14 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 123.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.40% annually.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NVIDIA Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 0.10% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

NVIDIA Corporation insiders hold 4.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.16% of the shares at 67.95% float percentage. In total, 65.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 201.42 million shares (or 8.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.53 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 179.15 million shares, or about 7.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $27.16 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 70.05 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.62 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 55.42 million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about 8.4 billion.