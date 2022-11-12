Now Is The Time To Build A Position In ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.81, to imply a decrease of -0.25% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The PUMP share’s 52-week high remains $16.92, putting it -43.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.25. The company has a valuation of $1.23B, with an average of 1.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

After registering a -0.25% downside in the last session, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.58 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.25%, and 19.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.80%. Short interest in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) saw shorts transact 3.89 million shares and set a 3.28 days time to cover.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ProPetro Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares are -7.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 162.26% against 19.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 720.00% this quarter before jumping 245.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $336.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $334.99 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 50.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.90% annually.

PUMP Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

ProPetro Holding Corp. insiders hold 16.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.71% of the shares at 100.77% float percentage. In total, 83.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.4 million shares (or 15.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $164.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.67 million shares, or about 10.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $106.72 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6.39 million shares. This is just over 6.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.73 million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about 21.98 million.