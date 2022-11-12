Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s traded shares stood at 93.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $149.70, to imply an increase of 1.93% or $2.83 in intraday trading. The AAPL share’s 52-week high remains $182.94, putting it -22.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $129.04. The company has a valuation of $2423.97B, with an average of 104.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 88.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

After registering a 1.93% upside in the last session, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 150.01 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 1.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.18%, and 4.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.70%. Short interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw shorts transact 108.66 million shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apple Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares are 1.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.44% against 2.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $128.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.38 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 8.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.89% annually.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apple Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.92, with the share yield ticking at 0.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Apple Inc. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.56% of the shares at 59.60% float percentage. In total, 59.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.28 billion shares (or 7.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $174.64 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.03 billion shares, or about 6.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $140.64 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 452.8 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61.91 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 340.33 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 46.53 billion.