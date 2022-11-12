NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) Up 5.26% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s traded shares stood at 2.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.60, to imply an increase of 5.99% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The NXE share’s 52-week high remains $6.56, putting it -42.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.39. The company has a valuation of $3.02B, with an average of 2.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

After registering a 5.99% upside in the last session, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.67 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 5.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.38%, and 20.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.26%. Short interest in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) saw shorts transact 16.93 million shares and set a 5.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.72, implying an increase of 31.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.78 and $8.38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NXE has been trading -82.17% off suggested target high and -3.91% from its likely low.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NexGen Energy Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) shares are 11.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.50% against 11.00%.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

NexGen Energy Ltd. insiders hold 15.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.14% of the shares at 39.42% float percentage. In total, 33.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20.37 million shares (or 4.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 17.78 million shares, or about 3.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $63.83 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 21.41 million shares. This is just over 4.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.07 million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about 40.27 million.