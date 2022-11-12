Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Fell -111.07% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s traded shares stood at 2.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.71, to imply an increase of 2.26% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The NNDM share’s 52-week high remains $5.72, putting it -111.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.17. The company has a valuation of $700.43M, with an average of 3.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NNDM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

After registering a 2.26% upside in the last session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.77 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 2.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.81%, and 13.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.68%. Short interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw shorts transact 18.44 million shares and set a 8.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 72.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NNDM has been trading -269.0% off suggested target high and -269.0% from its likely low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.10% compared to the previous financial year.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. has its next earnings report out on December 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Nano Dimension Ltd. insiders hold 0.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.01% of the shares at 20.18% float percentage. In total, 20.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Murchinson Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.94 million shares (or 2.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.52 million shares, or about 2.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $17.34 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 2.88 million shares. This is just over 1.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.72 million, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 4.1 million.