Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Is 32.81% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s traded shares stood at 3.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $171.20, to imply an increase of 1.57% or $2.64 in intraday trading. The MRNA share’s 52-week high remains $376.65, putting it -120.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $115.03. The company has a valuation of $65.12B, with an average of 5.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Moderna Inc. (MRNA), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MRNA a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.24.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

After registering a 1.57% upside in the last session, Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 172.13 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.07%, and 27.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.59%. Short interest in Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw shorts transact 16.48 million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $209.36, implying an increase of 18.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $101.00 and $506.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRNA has been trading -195.56% off suggested target high and 41.0% from its likely low.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Moderna Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shares are 24.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.07% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -53.60% this quarter before falling -98.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $4.86 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.78 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.21 billion and $4.62 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -32.60% before dropping -61.50% in the following quarter.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Moderna Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Moderna Inc. insiders hold 9.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.69% of the shares at 72.75% float percentage. In total, 65.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 45.28 million shares (or 11.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.75 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.65 million shares, or about 7.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.73 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.96 million shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.7 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.9 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 1.7 billion.