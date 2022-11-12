Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 22.95% Gain

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s traded shares stood at 1.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.50, to imply a decrease of -0.66% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The LGHL share’s 52-week high remains $2.36, putting it -57.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $66.03M, with an average of 0.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 890.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

After registering a -0.66% downside in the last session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6000 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.95%, and 48.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.64%. Short interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw shorts transact 1.56 million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. has its next earnings report out on September 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Lion Group Holding Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.94% of the shares at 1.94% float percentage. In total, 1.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 0.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barclays Plc with 0.24 million shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 11889.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10105.0