Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -36.65% YTD

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.31, to imply an increase of 4.82% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The LICY share’s 52-week high remains $14.28, putting it -126.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.05. The company has a valuation of $1.13B, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LICY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

After registering a 4.82% upside in the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.32 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 4.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.05%, and 11.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.65%. Short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) saw shorts transact 12.13 million shares and set a 5.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.78, implying an increase of 35.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LICY has been trading -106.02% off suggested target high and -10.94% from its likely low.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares are -11.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.79% against 10.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.40% this quarter before falling -7.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 137.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $9.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.49 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.39 million and $7.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 127.30% before jumping 90.80% in the following quarter.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out on September 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. insiders hold 22.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.27% of the shares at 50.42% float percentage. In total, 39.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Covalis Capital LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.15 million shares (or 5.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.21 million shares, or about 3.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $42.7 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3.02 million shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.27 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 12.09 million.