Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH): Is This The Time To Buy?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.47, to imply a decrease of -5.39% or -$3.22 in intraday trading. The LNTH share’s 52-week high remains $87.47, putting it -54.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.51. The company has a valuation of $3.95B, with an average of 1.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) trade information

After registering a -5.39% downside in the last session, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.28 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -5.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.82%, and -20.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.47%. Short interest in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw shorts transact 3.73 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lantheus Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) shares are -11.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 679.59% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 937.50% this quarter before jumping 244.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 111.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $228.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $238.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $102.07 million and $129.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 123.40% before jumping 83.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -26.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -324.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.73% annually.

LNTH Dividends

Lantheus Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s Major holders

Lantheus Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.10% of the shares at 103.60% float percentage. In total, 101.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.74 million shares (or 15.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $709.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.44 million shares, or about 10.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $491.18 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.01 million shares. This is just over 7.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $352.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.92 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 126.69 million.