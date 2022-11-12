Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Stocks Rise 35.03% YTD; What Next For It?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares stood at 66.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.97, to imply a decrease of -1.58% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The ITUB share’s 52-week high remains $6.07, putting it -22.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.53. The company has a valuation of $44.24B, with an average of 53.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 41.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ITUB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

After registering a -1.58% downside in the last session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.94 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.75%, and -7.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.03%. Short interest in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw shorts transact 35.33 million shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.18, implying an increase of 19.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.50 and $7.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITUB has been trading -44.87% off suggested target high and -10.66% from its likely low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares are 4.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.00% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.10% this quarter before jumping 30.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.01 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.4 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.84 billion and $6.33 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.10% before jumping 16.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 41.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.50% annually.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 2.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.34% of the shares at 20.34% float percentage. In total, 20.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Schroder Investment Management Group. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 127.9 million shares (or 2.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $547.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 68.67 million shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $293.89 million.

We also have Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 21.76 million shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $97.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.48 million, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 74.15 million.