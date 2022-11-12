Is Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Poised For Further Gains At A 39.09% Distance From The Low?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s traded shares stood at 3.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.70, to imply an increase of 4.19% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The UUUU share’s 52-week high remains $11.39, putting it -47.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.69. The company has a valuation of $1.20B, with an average of 2.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UUUU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

After registering a 4.19% upside in the last session, Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.97 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 4.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.43%, and 19.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.92%. Short interest in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) saw shorts transact 23.13 million shares and set a 8.93 days time to cover.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Energy Fuels Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) shares are 31.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.04% against -14.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 302.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $700k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $700k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $486k and $384k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.00% before jumping 82.30% in the following quarter.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Fuels Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Energy Fuels Inc. insiders hold 1.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.95% of the shares at 42.63% float percentage. In total, 41.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.3 million shares (or 6.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 8.04 million shares, or about 5.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $39.46 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 8.22 million shares. This is just over 5.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.26 million, or 3.37% of the shares, all valued at about 42.74 million.