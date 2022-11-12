Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Drops -230.14% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.99, to imply an increase of 17.52% or $1.34 in intraday trading. The IAS share’s 52-week high remains $29.68, putting it -230.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.63. The company has a valuation of $1.41B, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 552.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

After registering a 17.52% upside in the last session, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.00 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 17.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.00%, and 18.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.52%. Short interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) saw shorts transact 2.28 million shares and set a 5.55 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) shares are -20.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 112.90% against 8.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $110.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $102.47 million and $88.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.90% before jumping 14.50% in the following quarter.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.04% of the shares at 96.13% float percentage. In total, 96.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 94.38 million shares (or 60.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $848.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. with 22.72 million shares, or about 14.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $204.28 million.

We also have Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund holds roughly 1.22 million shares. This is just over 0.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.91 million, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 8.21 million.