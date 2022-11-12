Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT): Can A Stock Be -83.47% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.14, to imply a decrease of -6.76% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The ILPT share’s 52-week high remains $25.73, putting it -521.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.88. The company has a valuation of $264.71M, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ILPT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) trade information

After registering a -6.76% downside in the last session, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.55 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -6.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.96%, and -14.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.47%. Short interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) saw shorts transact 1.75 million shares and set a 1.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 62.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ILPT has been trading -189.86% off suggested target high and -141.55% from its likely low.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Industrial Logistics Properties Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) shares are -72.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.46% against 5.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -129.90% this quarter before falling -150.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 77.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $106.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $106.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $56.5 million and $71.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 88.30% before jumping 49.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 45.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.60% annually.

ILPT Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has its next earnings report out on October 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s Major holders

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust insiders hold 1.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.60% of the shares at 87.98% float percentage. In total, 86.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.1 million shares (or 18.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $170.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.53 million shares, or about 16.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $148.29 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.79 million shares. This is just over 7.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.0 million, or 4.59% of the shares, all valued at about 30.09 million.