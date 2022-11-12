Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Has Recovered 43.59% So Far, But Another -60.26% Loss Is Possible.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s traded shares stood at 2.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.46, to imply an increase of 3.80% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The HBM share’s 52-week high remains $8.75, putting it -60.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.08. The company has a valuation of $1.73B, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HBM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

After registering a 3.80% upside in the last session, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.59 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 3.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.91%, and 35.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.69%. Short interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) saw shorts transact 10.11 million shares and set a 7.27 days time to cover.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hudbay Minerals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares are 4.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 155.56% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.80% this quarter before jumping 500.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $397.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $411.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $425.17 million and $398.78 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.40% before jumping 3.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -44.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -68.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.10% annually.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Hudbay Minerals Inc. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.35% of the shares at 77.43% float percentage. In total, 77.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 43.86 million shares (or 16.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $239.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GMT Capital Corp with 31.65 million shares, or about 12.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $172.83 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF holds roughly 5.46 million shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.52 million, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about 24.7 million.