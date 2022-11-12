How Much Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.97, to imply an increase of 4.72% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The HLF share’s 52-week high remains $45.80, putting it -154.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.33. The company has a valuation of $1.97B, with an average of 1.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

After registering a 4.72% upside in the last session, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.17 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 4.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.65%, and -16.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.10%. Short interest in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) saw shorts transact 6.04 million shares and set a 6.13 days time to cover.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) shares are -24.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.62% against -21.60%.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has its next earnings report out on October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. insiders hold 1.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.72% of the shares at 95.84% float percentage. In total, 94.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.01 million shares (or 11.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $245.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Route One Investment Company, L.P. with 10.85 million shares, or about 10.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $221.8 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.87 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.46 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 50.34 million.