Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Stock Dropped -53.15% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -14.15% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The HCTI share’s 52-week high remains $2.85, putting it -1681.25% down since that peak but still an impressive -12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $6.49M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 303.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HCTI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

After registering a -14.15% downside in the last session, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2488 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -14.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.47%, and -53.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.22%. Short interest in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) saw shorts transact 51220.0 shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 89.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCTI has been trading -837.5% off suggested target high and -837.5% from its likely low.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $14.2 million.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Healthcare Triangle Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Healthcare Triangle Inc. insiders hold 67.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.57% of the shares at 1.73% float percentage. In total, 0.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gladstone Institutional Advisory Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 70000.0 shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11129.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 30015.0 shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4772.0.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 14053.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2234.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1033.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 164.0.