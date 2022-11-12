H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Have Gained 1.70% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s traded shares stood at 2.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.74, to imply an increase of 12.35% or $4.15 in intraday trading. The HTHT share’s 52-week high remains $49.13, putting it -30.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.84. The company has a valuation of $11.26B, with an average of 1.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

After registering a 12.35% upside in the last session, H World Group Limited (HTHT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.95 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 12.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.22%, and 23.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.70%. Short interest in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw shorts transact 8.18 million shares and set a 7.93 days time to cover.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing H World Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. H World Group Limited (HTHT) shares are 27.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -56.52% against -8.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3,150.00% this quarter before jumping 590.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $558.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $603.51 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 80.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.28% annually.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited has its next earnings report out between November 22 and November 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. H World Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.21, with the share yield ticking at 0.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

H World Group Limited insiders hold 1.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.37% of the shares at 47.86% float percentage. In total, 47.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 31.59 million shares (or 9.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.2 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 14.98 million shares, or about 4.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $570.72 million.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the H World Group Limited (HTHT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 26.72 million shares. This is just over 8.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.02 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.08 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 103.3 million.