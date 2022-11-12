Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s traded shares stood at 1.95 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.73, to imply an increase of 4.39% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The FRSH share’s 52-week high remains $39.55, putting it -168.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.51. The company has a valuation of $4.35B, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRSH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

After registering a 4.39% upside in the last session, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.96 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 4.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.56%, and 13.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.91%. Short interest in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) saw shorts transact 11.98 million shares and set a 6.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.35, implying an increase of 15.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRSH has been trading -69.72% off suggested target high and 4.96% from its likely low.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Freshworks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) shares are -9.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.62% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $125.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $133.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $90.83 million and $105.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.10% before jumping 26.20% in the following quarter.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Freshworks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

Freshworks Inc. insiders hold 4.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.02% of the shares at 66.12% float percentage. In total, 63.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.6 million shares (or 7.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $152.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.14 million shares, or about 6.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $120.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.96 million shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.54 million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about 33.46 million.