For Risk-Tolerant Investors, OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) Is Worth A Shot

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.75, to imply a decrease of -2.62% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The OSPN share’s 52-week high remains $20.54, putting it -49.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.15. The company has a valuation of $575.44M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 284.65K shares over the past 3 months.

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) trade information

After registering a -2.62% downside in the last session, OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.90 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -2.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.03%, and 57.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.78%. Short interest in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) saw shorts transact 1.22 million shares and set a 4.11 days time to cover.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OneSpan Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) shares are 18.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.54% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -433.30% this quarter before jumping 70.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $52.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $52.28 million and $59.15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.70% before dropping -2.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -37.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -466.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.00% annually.

OSPN Dividends

OneSpan Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OneSpan Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s Major holders

OneSpan Inc. insiders hold 11.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.62% of the shares at 96.00% float percentage. In total, 84.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.08 million shares (or 15.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC with 2.85 million shares, or about 7.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $33.93 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.57 million shares. This is just over 6.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about 12.55 million.