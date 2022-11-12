For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Is Worth A Shot

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.91, to imply an increase of 3.83% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The CRDO share’s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -20.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.61. The company has a valuation of $2.15B, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRDO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

After registering a 3.83% upside in the last session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.96 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 3.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.07%, and 34.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.98%. Short interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) saw shorts transact 10.92 million shares and set a 9.73 days time to cover.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) shares are 47.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 233.33% against 14.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 95.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $50.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.06 million.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has its next earnings report out on August 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd insiders hold 28.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.60% of the shares at 40.03% float percentage. In total, 28.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.75 million shares (or 6.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $130.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.59 million shares, or about 2.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $53.5 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 8.19 million shares. This is just over 5.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $122.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.08 million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about 31.04 million.