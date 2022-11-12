Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) Gain Of 39.95 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.99, to imply an increase of 8.46% or $3.04 in intraday trading. The FVRR share’s 52-week high remains $194.48, putting it -398.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.16. The company has a valuation of $1.46B, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 645.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FVRR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

After registering a 8.46% upside in the last session, Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.34 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 8.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.52%, and 39.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.71%. Short interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw shorts transact 3.37 million shares and set a 5.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.56, implying an increase of 3.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FVRR has been trading -28.24% off suggested target high and 15.36% from its likely low.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fiverr International Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares are 1.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -5.00% against -11.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.60% this quarter before jumping 81.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $83.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $89.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $79.75 million and $86.69 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.00% before jumping 3.20% in the following quarter.

FVRR Dividends

Fiverr International Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fiverr International Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

Fiverr International Ltd. insiders hold 12.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.04% of the shares at 57.38% float percentage. In total, 50.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.44 million shares (or 6.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deer Management Co. LLC with 1.45 million shares, or about 3.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $56.38 million.

We also have BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.36 million, or 0.97% of the shares, all valued at about 13.89 million.