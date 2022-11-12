First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Jumped 134.12% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s traded shares stood at 2.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $150.42, to imply a decrease of -4.20% or -$6.6 in intraday trading. The FSLR share’s 52-week high remains $161.64, putting it -7.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $59.60. The company has a valuation of $15.71B, with an average of 3.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for First Solar Inc. (FSLR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FSLR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

After registering a -4.20% downside in the last session, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 160.54 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -4.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.08%, and 18.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.58%. Short interest in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) saw shorts transact 4.92 million shares and set a 1.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $167.16, implying an increase of 10.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $137.00 and $233.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSLR has been trading -54.9% off suggested target high and 8.92% from its likely low.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Solar Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares are 134.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -110.05% against 0.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -97.60% this quarter before jumping 185.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $875.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $660.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $907.32 million and $367.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.50% before jumping 79.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 17.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.64% annually.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First Solar Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

First Solar Inc. insiders hold 5.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.70% of the shares at 85.13% float percentage. In total, 80.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.77 million shares (or 14.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.07 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.32 million shares, or about 8.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $635.05 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 2.89 million shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $381.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.82 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 192.23 million.