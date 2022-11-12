Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s traded shares stood at 5.96 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $82.35, to imply an increase of 7.62% or $5.83 in intraday trading. The DDOG share’s 52-week high remains $199.68, putting it -142.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $66.45. The company has a valuation of $25.97B, with an average of 6.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Datadog Inc. (DDOG), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DDOG a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

After registering a 7.62% upside in the last session, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 83.69 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 7.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.01%, and 1.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.76%. Short interest in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw shorts transact 12.22 million shares and set a 3.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $113.27, implying an increase of 27.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $82.00 and $162.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DDOG has been trading -96.72% off suggested target high and 0.43% from its likely low.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Datadog Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares are -24.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.42% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.10% this quarter before falling -30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $414.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $446.73 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $270.49 million and $326.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.20% before jumping 37.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 126.83% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 17.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 44.08% annually.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Datadog Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Datadog Inc. insiders hold 9.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.78% of the shares at 89.24% float percentage. In total, 80.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.49 million shares (or 8.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.24 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 18.77 million shares, or about 6.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.79 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.5 million shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $714.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.18 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 588.91 million.