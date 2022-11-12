CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -71.05% Year-To-Date

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.35, to imply an increase of 9.18% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The LAW share’s 52-week high remains $52.46, putting it -406.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.90. The company has a valuation of $626.18M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 719.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CS Disco Inc. (LAW), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LAW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) trade information

After registering a 9.18% upside in the last session, CS Disco Inc. (LAW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.45 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 9.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.77%, and 7.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.05%. Short interest in CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) saw shorts transact 1.93 million shares and set a 5.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.45, implying an increase of 28.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAW has been trading -93.24% off suggested target high and 3.38% from its likely low.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CS Disco Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CS Disco Inc. (LAW) shares are -60.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -66.67% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -76.50% this quarter before falling -200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $32.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.79 million and $33.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.90% before dropping -2.40% in the following quarter.

LAW Dividends

CS Disco Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CS Disco Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW)’s Major holders

CS Disco Inc. insiders hold 8.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.35% of the shares at 99.23% float percentage. In total, 90.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deer Management Co. LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.65 million shares (or 14.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $156.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Stephens Group, LLC with 7.8 million shares, or about 13.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $77.97 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CS Disco Inc. (LAW) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.32 million shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 1.67% of the shares, all valued at about 17.71 million.