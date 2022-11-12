Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Friday – The Stock Is Down -126.57% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s traded shares stood at 21.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.63, to imply an increase of 7.67% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The CS share’s 52-week high remains $10.49, putting it -126.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.70. The company has a valuation of $12.23B, with an average of 19.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give CS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

After registering a 7.67% upside in the last session, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.68 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 7.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.20%, and 2.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.61%. Short interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw shorts transact 12.58 million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 7.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $6.84 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CS has been trading -47.73% off suggested target high and 13.61% from its likely low.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Credit Suisse Group AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) shares are -28.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -977.78% against 4.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -163.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.40% annually.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Credit Suisse Group AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 2.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Credit Suisse Group AG insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.62% of the shares at 3.62% float percentage. In total, 3.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.96 million shares (or 1.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $152.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.47 million shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $31.01 million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and American Beacon Large Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 13.69 million shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 million, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 7.82 million.