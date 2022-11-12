Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s traded shares stood at 2.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $55.22, to imply an increase of 4.86% or $2.56 in intraday trading. The COUP share’s 52-week high remains $233.66, putting it -323.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.29. The company has a valuation of $4.21B, with an average of 2.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give COUP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

After registering a 4.86% upside in the last session, Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.76 this Friday, 11/11/22, jumping 4.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.27%, and 9.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.06%. Short interest in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) saw shorts transact 6.75 million shares and set a 3.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.88, implying an increase of 25.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COUP has been trading -81.09% off suggested target high and 0.4% from its likely low.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coupa Software Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shares are -24.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.99% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -67.70% this quarter before falling -63.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $212.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $221.22 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -95.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.14% annually.

COUP Dividends

Coupa Software Incorporated has its next earnings report out between December 05 and December 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coupa Software Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Major holders

Coupa Software Incorporated insiders hold 0.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.81% of the shares at 106.56% float percentage. In total, 105.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.98 million shares (or 9.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $398.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.78 million shares, or about 6.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $272.77 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.22 million shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.71 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 97.57 million.