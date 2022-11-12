CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Stock Has Dropped -16.70% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.65, to imply a decrease of -2.82% or -$1.7 in intraday trading. The CEIX share’s 52-week high remains $79.17, putting it -34.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.83. The company has a valuation of $2.03B, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 644.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CEIX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.95.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

After registering a -2.82% downside in the last session, CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.29 this Friday, 11/11/22, dropping -2.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.08%, and -16.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 162.03%. Short interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) saw shorts transact 2.17 million shares and set a 4.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80.00, implying an increase of 26.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $75.00 and $85.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CEIX has been trading -44.93% off suggested target high and -27.88% from its likely low.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CONSOL Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares are 23.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 436.41% against 42.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 189.40% this quarter before jumping 1.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $474.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $512.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $149.01 million and $480.62 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 218.70% before jumping 6.60% in the following quarter.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 4.20, with the share yield ticking at 7.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

CONSOL Energy Inc. insiders hold 1.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.24% of the shares at 88.89% float percentage. In total, 87.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.11 million shares (or 14.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $252.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 2.48 million shares, or about 7.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $122.39 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.39 million shares. This is just over 6.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $153.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 million, or 2.90% of the shares, all valued at about 65.08 million.